KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say five children have died of suspected food poisoning after their family had dinner at a restaurant in the country’s south.
Police official Ameer Shaikh said on Friday that the family of eight, from the southwestern city of Quetta, arrived in the port city of Karachi the previous night.
He says they had dinner at a restaurant in Karachi’s business district where the suspected food poisoning occurred. He says the family also had food while travelling to Karachi.
Shaikh says the five children were 2 to 9 years of age. Their mother and her sister are in hospital, critically ill. The restaurant was shuttered and food samples were taken for an investigation.
Most Read Local Stories
- If you rely on a bus through downtown, prepare for big changes
- Tim Eyman, accused of stealing office chair, films himself bringing it back WATCH
- Alaska and United are cleared for departure out of Everett's Paine Field in March
- Cost of Washington's measles outbreak tops $1 million; expected to climb higher
- UW Medicine mistakenly exposed information on nearly 1 million patients
Last November, two minor siblings also died after eating at a Karachi restaurant.