King, Pierce, Snohomish, Thurston and three other counties are able to relax some COVID-19 restrictions on businesses starting Monday as two regions advance to Phase 2 of the state’s Healthy Washington reopening plan.

The Puget Sound region — King, Pierce and Snohomish counties — is advancing, as is the West region, which includes Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific and Thurston counties.

Restaurants in those counties may reopen indoor service at 25% capacity through 11 p.m. Indoor fitness centers and live entertainment venues — including museums, bowling alleys and concert halls — can also reopen to 25% capacity. Bars that don’t serve food, however, must remain closed.

The Northwest and North regions, which include Kitsap, Mason, Clallam, Skagit and Whatcom counties, remain in Phase 1.

The state’s eight regions are measured by four metrics: a 10% decreasing trend in case rates during the previous 14-day period; a 10% decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates during the previous two-week period; an average ICU occupancy rate that’s less than 90%; and a positive-test rate of less than 10%. Those last two figures are measured on a seven-day basis.

Here are a few highlights of what you can and can’t do in each phase:

Indoor social and at-home gatherings

Phase 1: Prohibited.

Phase 2: Maximum of five people from outside your household, limit two households.

*A “household” is defined as individuals who reside in the same domicile.

Outdoor social and at-home gatherings

Phase 1: Maximum of 10 people from outside your household, limit two households.

Phase 2: Max of 15 people from outside your household, limit two households.

Worship services

Phase 1 and 2: Indoor maximum 25% capacity.

Retail stores*

Phase 1 and 2: Maximum 25% capacity; curbside pickup encouraged.

*Includes farmers’ markets, grocery and convenience stores and pharmacies.

Professional services

Phase 1 and 2: Remote work strongly encouraged, 25% capacity otherwise.

Eating and drinking establishments*

Phase 1: Indoor dining prohibited, outdoor dining allowed through 11 p.m. with a maximum of six people per table and a limit of two households per table.

Phase 2: Indoor dining available at 25% capacity through 11 p.m. Outdoor dining available with a maximum of six per table and a limit of two households per table.

*Establishments serving only alcohol and no food remain closed.

Weddings and funerals

Phase 1: Ceremonies limited to 30 people; indoor receptions, wakes or similar gatherings in conjunction with such ceremonies are prohibited.

Phase 2: Ceremonies and indoor receptions, wakes or similar gatherings in conjunction with such ceremonies are permitted and must follow the appropriate venue requirements. If food and drinks are served, eating and drinking requirements apply. Dancing is prohibited.

Indoor recreation and fitness establishments

Phase 1: Low-risk sports* are permitted for practice and training only in stable groups of no more than five athletes. Appointment-based fitness/training** can occur with a maximum of 45 minutes per session and no more than one customer/athlete per room or per 500 square feet for large facilities.

Phase 2: Low- and moderate-risk sports competitions permitted (no tournaments). Fitness and training allowed at maximum 25% capacity.

*Includes dance, no-contact martial arts, gymnastics and climbing.

**Applies to gyms, fitness organizations, indoor recreational sports, indoor pools, indoor K-12 sports and indoor personal training

Outdoor sports and fitness establishments*

Phase 1: Low and moderate-risk sports permitted for practice and training only (no tournaments). Outdoor guided activities including hunting, fishing, motorsports, parks, camping, hiking, biking, running and snow sports are permitted.

Phase 2: Low, moderate and high-risk sports competitions allowed (no tournaments). Maximum 200 people including spectators.

Seattle Times news assistant Yasmeen Wafai and staff reporter Joseph O’Sullivan contributed.