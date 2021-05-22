As more people shed their masks, confident that they are protected by COVID-19 vaccines, some folks are being left behind in the rush back to normal life. People with immune systems compromised by cancer treatment, organ transplants and drugs for chronic immune disorders, may not respond well to the shots.

That means they still need to take precautions. They’re also relying on the rest of us to get vaccinated in order to reach the elusive goal of herd immunity — which means vaccination level are high enough to shield the most vulnerable from exposure and infection.

