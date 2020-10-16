Harborview Medical Center has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 has killed one patient and infected three others. Ten staffers have also tested positive and are isolating.

The patient died in the intensive care unit, said Dr. John Lynch, medical director of Harborview’s Infection Control, Antibiotic Stewardship and Employee Health programs. Lynch didn’t know immediately what date the patient died.

The hospital is working to stem the outbreak and determine how the virus got into the surgical unit, Lynch said. “We’re going to need some time to determine whether it’s contained or not.”

None of the workers who have tested positive have needed to be hospitalized, Lynch said. They’re all “recovering at home,” he said.

Isolating staff members who may have been exposed hasn’t put Harborview in a staffing crunch, Lynch said.

“We are never below our appropriate staffing levels, and our appropriate safe staffing levels,” he said.

The hospital is doing surveillance testing of patients and staff. It is restricting visitors, too, but that has been “a gap for us” so far, Lynch said.

Lynch said Harborview has been doing its best to keep patients safe, but the virus “just preys upon any gap.”

“We have a lot of shared spaces and a lot of very sick people in our facility,” he said.

The Washington state Department of Health (DOH), as of Oct. 10, has counted 321 outbreaks in health care settings, which includes hospitals, outpatient clinics, behavioral health facilities, supported living facilities, home healthcare, dialysis centers and independent senior living facilities.

An additional 659 outbreaks have been recorded among long-term care facilities during that time period, according to a statewide COVID-19 outbreak report published Thursday.

This is Harborview’s first outbreak, Lynch said.

To be considered an outbreak, the Department of Health requires at least two individuals to record positive COVID-19 tests, at least two cases in which symptoms began within 14 days of one another and plausible evidence of transmission at a shared location that is not a household.

The Seattle Times submitted a public disclosure request to DOH earlier this month for reports and data about outbreaks in healthcare settings. The agency said it would provide records by July of next year.

Hospitals across the state have struggled with outbreaks.

At least 73 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after an outbreak that began in August at St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, according to the Kitsap Public Health District.

EvergreenHealth in Kirkland reported an outbreak involving two patients in September.

Four employees and a patient tested positive at Virginia Mason Medical Center tested positive in late August.