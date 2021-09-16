PORTLAND — Oregon’s second-largest high school is halting in-person classes because of COVID-19 spread that is requiring large numbers of students to quarantine at home.

Reynolds High School officials said Wednesday night they will not have class for the rest of this week and will revert to distance learning from Sept. 20-24, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Classes at the Troutdale campus are expected to resume Sept. 27.

The school enrolled over 2,600 students in the last school year and serves one of the most diverse communities in the state. It encompasses parts of east Portland, Gresham, Fairview, Wood Village and Troutdale. The closure is by far the largest in Oregon and it comes shortly after districts began welcoming students back amid the pandemic.

Reynolds officials said the number of students or staff who have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is small, but “these cases have required large numbers of students to quarantine due to possible exposure in the last few days.” The district currently requires students to quarantine upon exposure to the virus regardless of vaccination status, which may change in the future, officials said.

Gladstone Elementary School in Clackamas County will also be temporarily closed for the next week-and-a-half, officials said Wednesday. Other schools, including Duniway Elementary in Portland and Hallinan Elementary in Lake Oswego, have seen sizable chunks of their students quarantine following virus exposures on school buses.