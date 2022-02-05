The Oregon Health Authority has distributed less than 1.4 million rapid COVID-19 test kits from the 6 million ordered in December, missing its window to provide widespread access during the peak of the omicron wave.

State officials touted the order as a critical step to identify infections from the highly contagious variant and said they expected to have all test kits in Oregon by early February, if not the end of January.

Oregon’s test kits are separate from the federal initiative that mails tests to residents nationwide. The state planned to distribute its test kits — which contain two tests each, for a total of 12 million tests — for health care workers, schools, farmworkers, county public health agencies, homeless shelters and community groups.

But as of Wednesday, the state had received just 3.6 million kits. And state officials had distributed only about one third of the kits received – even as at least two health providers said they were still waiting on the state to fulfill orders.

The state now expects the remaining test kits from iHealth Labs to arrive by mid-February. Officials said they do not have a specific timeline for distributing the test kits already in stock — but are taking orders from community groups and others.

“We want to get test kits out the door as fast as possible as we get orders for them, and we are turning them around pretty quickly,” Jonathan Modie, a spokesperson for the Oregon Health Authority, said in an email.

Despite delivering less than a quarter of the 6 million kits the state ordered, Oregon officials say they are meeting demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. The agency indicated its current stock is enough to fulfill all incoming requests.

Modie said the agency only made tests available for ordering to community-based organizations Jan. 28. A database OHA provided shows multiple groups placing orders Jan. 26. Modie did not explain the discrepancy.

Either way, now that the groups can place orders, demand has grown and will likely continue, Modie said.

Some groups haven’t ordered their full allocation of tests because they either don’t need them or don’t have the space, Modie said. And the agency has been reaching out to groups to let them know they are eligible to receive tests and how to do it.

“Our warehouse is working overtime to keep up with the extreme demand and we are fulfilling test requests as quickly as we can as they are received,” Modie said.

The health authority announced Dec. 30 that it was ordering millions of tests. Two weeks later, director Patrick Allen said the full order would be in Oregon by the end of January, acknowledging the extraordinary demand for testing amid surging case numbers and the reality that it could take weeks before at-home tests ordered online were delivered.

“Oregon’s testing volume has never been higher,” Allen said during a Jan. 13 news conference. “And our testing volume will only increase as millions of at-home, rapid antigen tests we purchased continue to arrive in our state.”

Oregon prioritized hospitals, local health agencies and schools with the tests it has received, shipping 1.2 million kits. The agency has sent 99,000 kits to community organizations serving migrants, seasonal farmworkers and the homeless, and 23,500 kits to Oregon tribes.

Until this week, the health authority has held a reserve of 330,000 test kits to be able to fill orders from hospital and schools, Modie said. The agency now has enough tests on hand to be able to send those out to whomever orders kits.

Broader distribution of the test kits comes as omicron recedes. The surge began in earnest at the turn of the year, followed by a swift rise that peaked at over 8,200 new cases a day, on average, Jan. 21. Oregon is now averaging about 4,800 daily cases.

Meanwhile, test distribution appears to be uneven across the state.

The Linn County health department received its first shipment Thursday — just 5,040 of the 18,000 the agency ordered, its health director said in a text message. But Todd Noble wasn’t concerned about the delay because he still expects more kits to follow and because testing is a secondary concern when it comes to ending the pandemic.

“Tests are helpful,” Noble said. “But really it’s all about getting shots in arms.”

Northwest Family Services is still waiting for most of its test kits, too.

The organization has received only several thousand out of the 11,500 kits it has been allocated, said Deputy Director Rebekah Albert. The not-for-profit provides a wide array of social services for Oregonians in the Portland area and Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties.

The test kits are intended to help protect farmworkers and could end up sitting unused until the group gets their full allotment, Albert said. It would be inefficient for employees to travel multiple times to the same hard-to-reach areas to deliver tests, she said.

“It would be awesome,” she said, “if we at least had half of them.”

But the Douglas County public health agency has received all approximately 15,000 kits it ordered, the agency director said. The department has already distributed the tests to fire stations, Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said, which will hand them out to rural Douglas County residents.

Dannenhoffer said it’s not a loss if most rapid tests arrive after the omicron peak. When cases were surging, anyone who thought they had COVID-19 probably did, he said.

After the peak, however, it won’t be as clear who is infected, making at-home tests that much more valuable.

“Testing is important at all stages,” he said. But, “testing is useful in different ways in different times.”