A new report shows the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is twice the rate as in vaccinated people, and three times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted, according to Oregon Health Authority.

That’s the news from a Thursday report that showed of 5,589 cases during the week of Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2,950 (52.8%) were in unvaccinated people and 2,632 (47.1%) were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 1,119, or 42.5%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.

OHA said the median age of breakthrough cases during the period was 54. Twenty-two breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 110 cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 192,934 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon, according to OHA. Of those cases, 44,109 (22.9%) were fully vaccinated. The median age of all cases is 41.

To date, 2.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and .5% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.

On Wednesday, OHA released details regarding a local COVID-19-related death. A 69-year-old Benton County man tested positive Feb. 21 and died Feb. 28 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

OHA reported 34 new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, pushing the state’s death toll to 6,686 since the pandemic began. There were 696 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 696,003.

Linn County on Wednesday added 46 virus cases for a total of 26,064. Benton County had 21 new cases, bringing its total to 14,840. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 233 in Linn County and 62 in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 404 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 20 fewer than prior data, and 69 are occupying intensive care unit beds, two fewer than the previous report. Thirty-eight patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

Of 666 adult ICU beds, 89 are unoccupied, a 13% availability rate, and 312 of 4,259 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 7% availability.

Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day or lengths of hospital stays.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has nine adult ICU beds available (9%) and 23 adult non-ICU beds available (3%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 4,274 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 3,619 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 54,879 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 78.9 million. There were 1,722 new deaths recorded Thursday, bringing the country’s death total to 952,223, according to the CDC.