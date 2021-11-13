The Oregon Lox Company is recalling several brands of its cold, smoked salmon lox because of potential contamination by listeria rnonocytogenes, which can cause serious infections in children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it hasn’t received any reports of illnesses related to the products. The voluntary recall was trigged by “routine” sampling of the lox by the Washington state Department of Agriculture, according to the FDA, which apparently turned up some contaminated fish.

Oregon Lox is based in Eugene. It sold the recalled salmon in Oregon, Alaska, California and Washington.

All the recalled salmon had the lot number 22821 on the back of the product. It was sold under the following brands: Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox (1-pound pack), Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (sliced), North Coast Traditional Nova Lox, North Coast Smoked Salmon Trim (3 pounds), Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (unsliced), Tony’s Smoked Salmon Lox (8-ounce pack).

Listeria rnonocytogenes can cause fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea among healthy people. Pregnant women sometimes have miscarriages after infections, and people with vulnerable immune systems can suffer serious illnesses or, in come cases, death.

The FDA says people who bought the recalled salmon should dispose of it or return it to where they bought it for a full refund. Those with questions can reach Oregon Lox at 800-233-1850 on weekdays.