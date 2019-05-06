SALEM, Ore. — A week after public-health officials declared a measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest over, the Oregon House approved tightening the state’s vaccine laws and limiting a parent’s ability to opt out of school vaccine requirements.

Washington state considered removing philosophical exemptions for all school-age vaccines, but ultimately passed a version that only removed the philosophical exemption for the measles, mumps rubella vaccine. Medical and religious exemptions in Washington state remain in place for all vaccines.

Oregon currently has one of the nation’s most relaxed vaccination laws and is one of 17 states to allow parents to exempt their children from vaccinations for philosophical, personal and religious reasons. Lawmakers voted 35-25 Monday to substantially limit exemptions, only allowing families to op out for medical reasons.

Parents sat in the Capitol’s upper gallery during the floor vote, and the crowd gave a collective thumbs down to legislators who spoke in favor of tougher vaccine requirements.

Upon learning the final vote count, parents loudly hissed and then quickly exited the building, many in tears.

While many lawmakers struggled to balance individual freedom with public health, that wasn’t an issue for Rep. Mitch Greenlick, the Democrat from Portland behind the bill.

“This debate is not about the role of government,” he said. “It’s about whether children live or die. If we don’t believe that we just need to look back at the historical experience of these kind of preventable diseases.”

This year has been the worst for U.S. measles count in over two decades. Although public-health officials declared that outbreak to be over last week, other outbreaks have been popping up across the country including in New York City. Nearly all individuals who were infected had not been vaccinated.

More and more parents are choosing to opt out of vaccinations, citing worries over vaccine safety that health professionals say are unfounded. Oregon now has the highest nonmedical kindergarten exemption rate in the country at 7.6%.

Families will be permitted to claim only medical exemptions to vaccines under the Oregon proposal. Unvaccinated children would still be able to attend online classes and be home-schooled, but they could not go to in-person, school-related activities. Lawmakers amended the bill to make it easier for parents to seek medical exemptions.

