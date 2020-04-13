PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority has reported one new death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of people who have died from it in the state to 53. The authority said Monday the person who died was a 66-year-old Washington County woman who had underlying medical conditions.

The authority also on Monday reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,584.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday the state will provide $8 million to the Oregon Food Bank, which is seeing increasing demand during the pandemic.

The state will pay the food bank weekly as needed over the next eight weeks, Brown said. The state expects to receive a 75% reimbursement from FEMA, through the federal emergency declaration.

“In times of crisis, no Oregonian should need to wonder where they can find food for their family,” Brown said in a news release. “I know many Oregonians, through no fault of their own, have lost their jobs and incomes due to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Brown said the Oregon Food Bank network, which includes 21 regional food banks and more than 1,400 food assistance sites, is facing a spike in demand while also seeing a significant decrease in food donations from commercial sources such as grocery stores as they experience higher demand.

Also on Monday, medical personal protective equipment was distributed by the Oregon Army National Guard to all 36 counties, nine Tribal Nations, and two Tribal Health Agencies to bolster supply inventories as part of the ongoing response to COVID-19, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management said.

“These are your friends and neighbors putting on a uniform to help out in their local communities,” said Stephen Bomar, director of public affairs for the Oregon Military Department.