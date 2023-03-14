The operators of an upscale Los Angeles care facility for dementia patients were charged Tuesday with felony elder abuse and other criminal counts allegedly related to the deaths of an employee and 13 residents during the early days of the pandemic.

Silverado Beverly Place, near the Fairfax district, specializes in caring for elderly residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia, and was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak in early March 2020.

Thirteen residents and one employee died during the outbreak, while 45 employees and 60 residents were infected with the virus, according to the Los Angeles district attorney’s office. The facility’s operators were sued in civil court by the families of three residents and the employee who died. The facility was the subject of a 2020 Times investigation.

The facility was meant to be closed to outside visitors, prosecutors said, when it admitted a patient from a New York psychiatric unit. Silverado Beverly Place’s own protocols required it to not admit anyone from a “high-risk” area like New York City, which was considered an epicenter of COVID-19 at the time.

Prosecutors claim the patient was not tested for COVID-19 when they were admitted and showed symptoms for virus the next morning. But after they tested positive they were not quarantined, according to the criminal charges.

Management at the facility did not block visitors who traveled domestically or internationally within 14 days to areas where COVID-19 cases were confirmed, prosecutors allege.

“These careless decisions created conditions that needlessly exposed Silverado staff and its residents to serious injury and — tragically — death,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement when his office announced the charges.

Three managers were charged with felony counts of elder endangerment and five felony counts of violation causing death. Loren Bernard Shook, Jason Michael Russo and Kimberly Cheryl Butrum were charged along with the Irvine-based company, Silverado Senior Management, Inc.

Prosecutors claim that the patient from New York was admitted to Silverado Beverly Place because of financial considerations.

An email to Silverado Senior Management seeking comment on the charges was not immediately answered.

Gascón also read the names of the 14 people who died during the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles.

They are nurse Brittany Bruner-Ringo, Elizabeth Cohen, Joseph Manduke, Catherine Apothaker, Jake Khorsandi, Albert Sarnoff, Dolores Sarnoff, Myrna Frank, Frank Piumetti, Jay Tedeman, Luba Paz, Kaye Kiddoo, Richard Herman Michael Horn.

Bruner-Ringo told her mother that the newly admitted patient was showing signs of illness — profuse sweating, a “productive” cough and a fever close to 103 degrees, her mother told The Times.

“I said, ‘Those are definitely problematic,'” recalled Kim Bruner-Ringo, a veteran nurse in Oklahoma City.

The patient was so ill that Bruner-Ringo called 911 for an ambulance, but it was too late. In the days and weeks that followed, the virus would spread in the facility.

Bruner-Ringo stopped breathing April 20, 2020, in the intensive care unit at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to her family. She was 32.

“I was just praying every day that Brittany would be able to tell her own story,” said her sister Breanna Hurd.

Los Angeles Times investigative reporter Harriet Ryan contributed to this story.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.