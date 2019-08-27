While Washington gets a lot of attention for being a millennial magnet, it’s also a great place to grow old, according to a new study from Senior Living, which found that our state has the eighth-highest life expectancy in the nation. Washington residents can expect to live an average of 80.2 years, according to the study.

Life expectancy nationwide has declined for the past three years, inching down from 78.8 years to 78.6, according to the study based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Until recently, the average American life expectancy had been increasing for decades, according to the study, which noted that such a consistent decline in nationwide life expectancy hasn’t been seen since the three-year period between 1915 and 1918.

Factors affecting life expectancy vary somewhat from state to state, the study found. For example, although Washington has seen a 32.6% increase in alcohol-related liver disease, it benefits from one of the lowest levels of heart disease in the country.

Nationwide, cancer and heart disease remain the two most common causes of death. Meanwhile, suicides, drug overdoses and liver disease connected to alcoholism have skyrocketed, according to the study.

How to find help If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Among the key findings related to common causes of death:

Heart disease: Washington ranks No. 43 with 138.8 deaths per 100,000 people. Oklahoma had the most heart-related deaths with 237.2 per 100,000. Minnesota had the fewest with 119.1 per 100,000.

Cancer: Washington ranks No. 35 with 148.4 deaths per 100,000 people. Kentucky had the most cancer deaths with 185.7 per 100,000. Utah had the fewest with 120.3 per 100,000.

Suicide: Washington ranks No. 22 with 16.9 suicides per 100,000 people. Montana had the most suicides with 28.9 per 100,000. New York had the fewest with 8.1 per 100,000. Nationwide, more than 47,000 people took their own lives in 2017, according to CDC data, putting suicide at the No. 10 position in the top causes of death.

Drug overdoses: Washington ranks No. 35 with 15.2 drug overdoses per 100,000 people. West Virginia had the most drug overdoses with 57.8 per 100,000 people. Nebraska had the fewest with 8.1 per 100,000.

Liver disease: Washington ranks No. 20 with 11.4 liver-related deaths per 100,000. That’s a 32.6 percent increase over previous years, according to the CDC. New Mexico had the most liver-related deaths with 26.8 per 100,000 people. Maryland had the fewest with 6.6 per 100,000.

Overall, residents of Hawaii have the longest life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years. Mississippi’s 74.7-year life expectancy is the nation’s lowest. The nine states with the lowest life-expectancy figures are all in the South, the study found.

Life expectancy can also vary quite a bit within a state. A 2017 University of Washington study of life expectancy figures found significant disparities across Washington’s counties. The gaps correlated with factors such as a county’s obesity and smoking rates, average income and level of access to quality health care.