The first batch of booster shots against the omicron variant of COVID-19 are being shipped to Washington state and should be available in the week ahead, says the state Department of Health.

The initial allotment is 191,000 doses, with subsequent batches expected weekly, the agency said Saturday in a news release. Officials urged patience, as demand is likely to outstrip supply at first.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the updated boosters Thursday. Produced by both Pfizer and Moderna, the shots were tweaked to be bivalent, meaning they protect against the original strain of the novel coronavirus and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants now responsible for almost all infections.

“We’re excited this updated bivalent booster will help increase protection against omicron variants as we head into the fall season,” said DOH Chief Science Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, in a statement. “As SARS-CoV-2 changes, so must the tools we use against it.”

The updated shots are for use only as boosters, not as someone’s first-ever coronavirus vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer booster for people age 12 and older, while Moderna’s new booster is approved for people age 18 and older.

Adults who have received a primary vaccine series of an initial shot and boosters can opt for either of the new omicron boosters, at least two months after their most recent dose. Children between 12 and 17 should get the Pfizer omicron booster, regardless of which primary series they received.

Just as with other COVID vaccines, the boosters will be administered through a wide range of venues, including dedicated vaccination sites, clinics, doctors’ offices and pharmacies. Residents can consult the state’s Vaccine Locator or call the COVID Information Hotline, 800-525-0127 for more information or help finding a site.