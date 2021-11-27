Two planes carrying some 600 passengers from South Africa brought 61 people infected with COVID to the Netherlands, Dutch health authorities said Saturday after halting flights from several southern African countries over fears of the new omicron variant.

Passengers were tested at the airport and those with infections will be isolated at a hotel, a regional Dutch health agency said. The health body did not immediately return a request for comment early Saturday on whether the omicron variant was detected among the positive samples, though it has said researchers were racing to make a determination “as soon as possible.”

Omicron, a variant of the coronavirus that some scientists fear could be more transmissible than delta, was labeled as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization Friday. It was first detected in the southern region of Africa, where cases have started rising again in recent days.

A new round of countries on Saturday rushed to ban or curb travel from there in a bid to stem the spread of the just-discovered variant, which has raised concern about the global trajectory of the pandemic. The United States, the European Union and Britain swiftly imposed travel restrictions on South Africa and its neighbors including Zimbabwe and Botswana, though the variant has also been identified in Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, where the two Friday flights landed, saw over 71 million passengers in 2019, making it one of the busiest and most connected travel hubs in the world.

Despite a mask mandate by Dutch airline KLM, which operated the flights from South Africa, many passengers did not wear face coverings, said New York Times reporter Stephanie Nolen, who was aboard one of the planes. Passengers were stuck on airport tarmac for about four hours before being sent to be swabbed, tweeted Nolen, who later said she tested negative.

The worries around the variant come as the Dutch government announced stricter partial lockdown measures beginning this weekend. On Thursday, the country of some 17.5 million reported a seven-day rolling average of more than 20,000 infections.

Starting Sunday, many businesses have been ordered to shut from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., in a move that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said means the country will be “effectively closed” from the evening through the early morning.

The Dutch government was the first in Western Europe to return to partial lockdown when it announced restrictions on shops and restaurants earlier this month. Rutte said Friday his government is tightening measures now because there has been minimal change to behavior, citing traffic data.

A dozen protesters demonstrated peacefully in The Hague following Friday’s announcement, Agence France-Presse reported. But other recent anti-lockdown rallies in the Netherlands saw what the mayor of Rotterdam called an “orgy of violence,” with protesters throwing stones and police firing warning shots.

About 74% of the Dutch population has been fully vaccinated and booster shots are being offered to seniors, vulnerable people and care workers.

The Washington Post’s Ellen Francis contributed to this report.