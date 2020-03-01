Local health officials confirmed two more cases Sunday of COVID-19 in King County, saying that two men in their 60s with underlying health conditions were hospitalized in critical condition.

The two new cases raise the total number of cases to six in King County, where officials say a man in Kirkland on Friday became the first person in the United States to die of COVID-19. The illness is caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Two more cases at a long-term care facility in Kirkland were identified Saturday.

In a release, Seattle and King County authorities said one of the men was hospitalized in critical but stable condition at Valley Medical Center in Renton. The other man is in critical condition at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle.

It wasn’t immediately known how the two men contracted the virus. The number of cases in the area is expected to increase with more tests underway, local officials said.

(Anika Varty / The Seattle Times)