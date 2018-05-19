An outbreak of norovirus affected 56 people who had eaten or worked at four area restaurants. No one was hospitalized. The establishments were ordered to clean and disinfect.

An outbreak of norovirus that affected 56 people was investigated this week at four area restaurants by Public Health – Seattle & King County.

There were no hospitalizations or deaths.

The contagious virus is spread by an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces. It can lead to stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea and vomiting.

At Anthony’s HomePort in Des Moines, since May 13, the agency says 15 people from two separate meal parties became ill, and at least five employees experienced similar symptoms. It says the restaurant was required to conduct thorough cleaning and disinfecting on May 15 and resumed operating the next day. It had previously been rated as “Excellent” by the agency.

At the Lockspot Café in Ballard, since May 12 and 13, three people from separate meal parties became ill. The agency says the restaurant is required to conduct thorough cleaning and disinfection, and investigators will provide education about preventing the spread of norovirus. The restaurant also had previously been rated “Excellent.”

At the Italianissimo Restaurant in Woodinville, between May 11 and 15, the agency says 11 people from five separate meal parties became ill, as well as at least five workers. Investigators ordered cleaning and disinfection. It, too, had previously been rated as “Excellent.”

At Okinawa Teriyaki in downtown Seattle, since May 8 and May 9, 17 people from three separate meal parties became ill. The agency required the restaurant to ensure proper cleaning and disinfection. The restaurant previously had been rated as “Okay.”

For more information on norovirus: https://www.cdc.gov/norovirus/about/index.html