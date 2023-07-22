Due to high levels of fecal bacteria and limited staff, the Matthews Beach Park swimming area will remain closed for the rest of the summer, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation.

Meanwhile, a swimming beach at Magnuson Park a couple of miles down the road is an alternative that will be available for the rest of the summer, Seattle Parks noted.

This is not the first time officials shut down swimming at Matthews Beach. In the past couple of years, the swim spot has had more closures than any other in Seattle because of bacteria levels.

Each summer, environmental scientists with King County test water at more than two dozen beaches for bacteria indicating fecal pollution. That usually comes from people, pets or wildlife such as geese. Scientists also sort through data, looking for potential public health risks, the agency said.

When those bacteria levels are too high, Public Health – Seattle & King County will close a beach, usually temporarily. Current closures can be found on an online map maintained by the county at st.news/KCbeaches.

In addition to Matthews Beach, swimming was off the table on Saturday at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park in Renton and Doris Cooper Houghton Beach Park in Kirkland.

Public Health urges beach visitors to help keep the water free from harmful bacteria in the following ways: