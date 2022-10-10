No deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-Cities area this past week for the first time in 11 weeks.

Other data showing the presence of COVID in the area was also encouraging.

The Benton Franklin Health District reported the concentration of the coronavirus in samples of untreated wastewater from Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and West Richland fell to the lowest measured since May.

The new case rate for the two counties reported on Thursday was 84 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in one week.

That is down from a new case rate of 114 a month ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated every county in Washington as having a “low” COVID community level.

The CDC bases its COVID community level ratings not only on new case rates, but also hospital beds used by patients with COVID and hospital admissions for people with the disease.

The number of newly hospitalized patients for COVID treatment in the Tri-Cities and Prosser hospitals combined has dropped to 24 in the most recent weekly report from 30 a month ago.

However, public health officials remain concerned that COVID cases could start to increase this fall and winter, just as other respiratory illnesses such as colds and flu do in colder months.

In recent months, 11 or 12 COVID deaths in the Tri-Cities area have been reported each month.

But many deaths due to complications of COVID could be prevented, say public health officials.

“We are seeing really good data to say that people who are vaccinated against COVID are so much less likely to die from it,” said Heather Hill, infectious disease supervisor for the Benton Franklin Health District, speaking this week on the Kadlec on Call podcast. “That is a message that we wish people would take to heart.”

Getting vaccinated, including the new COVID omicron booster shot, is particularly important for older residents and for those with underlying health conditions to help prevent their hospitalization or death, according to public health officials.

Don’t put it off, Hill said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 727 Tri-Cities area residents have died, including 508 residents of Benton County and 219 residents of Franklin County.