The Eastside’s first free, high-capacity COVID-19 testing site will open Tuesday in Bellevue, where positive-test rates show that the virus transmission may be accelerating.

The drive-thru testing site will be open Monday through Saturday at Bellevue College and operated by International Community Health Services (ICHS), which also runs a site in Seattle’s Chinatown International District. Anyone who has COVID-19-like symptoms or has been in contact with someone with COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested.

Testing at the Bellevue location will complement existing test sites in South and East King County, expanding efforts to slow the spread of the virus in the area and along the Interstate 90 corridor, Public Health – Seattle & King County said in a news release.

Since the start of the pandemic, 684,615 people in King County have been tested for the virus, as of Saturday, according to the health department.

The Bellevue site, at 2645 145th Ave. S.E., will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration for an appointment is encouraged, but not required, and can be done on ICHS’ website: ichs.com/free-covid-19-testing/. If you need assistance, call the King County COVID-19 call center: 206-477-3977.

ICHS has a multilingual staff and provides interpretation in more than 50 languages and dialects at its clinics. To request an interpreter, call 206-477-3977 and say in English what language is needed. ICHS will then connect the caller with an interpreter.