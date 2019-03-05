NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville health care providers are proposing a new indigent care system that they hope will be a model for the nation.
The proposal envisions a seamless network of care by providers across the city including Nashville General Hospital, the major hospital systems, the health department and community clinics.
The proposal is a response to an earlier plan to close Nashville General’s inpatient services. The city’s public hospital is Nashville’s safety net provider and the primary teaching hospital for Meharry Medical College.
Meharry President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth said the stakeholder team believes Nashville is the first city in the nation to get all its health care providers to work together on indigent care.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle drivers seem to like the new Highway 99 tunnel — but they have a few complaints
- Overloading, heavy ice and an open hatch: Coast Guard details what sank the Seattle-based Destination WATCH
- HIV is reported cured in a second patient, a milestone in the global AIDS epidemic
- In Bothell, another fight between a growing UW campus and its neighbors
- Seattle hit-and-run results in man's eighth DUI arrest
Meharry would manage the program to track patients’ care regardless of where they are treated.