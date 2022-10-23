MultiCare Health System will acquire Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital under an agreement signed Friday.

Memorial will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiCare in early 2023, when its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

Under the agreement, MultiCare will invest in new programs, implement an integrated electronic health record, strengthen the hospital’s role as a regional health care hub and “help provide a sustainable future for Yakima’s only hospital,” a news release said.

The two organizations signed a letter of intent to explore a merger in May. Memorial and MultiCare have a shared goal of retaining and expanding local access to health care and improving quality of care, the news release stated.

“Our relationship with Memorial began in 2021 when we partnered to expand oncology services in the Yakima Valley region,” MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson said in the release. “This agreement is a natural evolution of that partnership and aligns with our organizations’ mutual commitment to keeping the care Central Washington communities need in those communities.”

The organizations said there should be no disruptions to patient care during the changes. Financial details were not disclosed.

Advertising

“This agreement will strengthen our ability to provide robust primary and specialty care services to this community for decades to come,” Memorial CEO Carole Peet said.

Memorial has a 226-bed hospital in Yakima, primary care practices and specialty care, including cardiac care, among other services.

Tacoma-based MultiCare is a not-for-profit health care system, and the largest locally governed health system in the state. It has 11 other hospitals in the state.

Yakima Valley Memorial, like many hospitals statewide, has incurred financial losses in 2022. It had a $28.1 million budget shortfall for the first and second quarters of 2022, through June 30, according to reports filed with the state Department of Health.

The hospital cut traveling staff earlier this fall in an effort to improve its finances. A Washington State Hospital Association survey released earlier this month showed Memorial had 86,145 ER visits in 2021, outpacing larger facilities.

Yakima Valley Memorial ended a four-year affiliation with the Virginia Mason Health System in late 2020, opting to become an independent, local health care system. The move came as Virginia Mason merged with CHI Franciscan.

MultiCare has a history of involvement in the Yakima Valley. MultiCare previously assisted Astria Health with a $75 million loan to help the organization out of bankruptcy. Astria, which closed Regional hospital in Yakima in January 2020, operates hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside.

MultiCare also has a partnership with Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, and pledged $8 million to expand the campus in 2021.