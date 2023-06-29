MultiCare Health System plans to soon lay off 229 employees in an effort to reduce expenses at a time when its financial losses continue to grow, the hospital announced Thursday.

The Tacoma-based health care system has, like most of the state’s hospitals, struggled with significant financial challenges for more than a year, as it continues to face ongoing impacts of the pandemic, inflation-related cost increases, rising labor expenses, staff shortages and low insurance reimbursement rates. In 2022, when Washington hospitals’ financial hole grew to $2 billion overall, MultiCare lost $287 million. The health system lost another $121 million between January and May of this year.

“The decision to eliminate staff is never an easy one and it is not an effort that we undertake lightly,” hospital Chief Executive Officer Bill Robertson said in a Thursday statement. “These reductions are unfortunately necessary as MultiCare works to address our financial challenges.”

It’s the first significant round of layoffs the health system has faced since 2014, hospital spokesperson Scott Thompson said.

Laid-off staffers, who were notified Wednesday, have the option of continuing work for the next 30 days and will receive severance, he said.

The reductions account for about 1% of the health care system’s 23,000 staffers and include about two dozen leaders, according to the hospital. Most work in “support departments” — like marketing, information technology and finance — and are spread across the Puget Sound, Inland Northwest and Yakima regions, MultiCare said.

While retaining roles in patient care was a “priority,” some outpatient programs were also impacted by the cuts, Thompson said, though he declined to say which ones. No hospital services were affected.

While MultiCare is hoping the layoffs will help lower operating costs, the hospital system said it’s also working to “utilize resources more efficiently in patient care areas,” simplify some support department structures and reduce some services. Further specifics about these plans were not immediately available.

“Decisions like this are never easy,” Thompson wrote in an email. “Given the current financial landscape of healthcare, MultiCare felt these layoffs were necessary. They are just one part of our overall financial recovery strategy.”

MultiCare is not the only hospital system in the Puget Sound region to conduct layoffs recently.

In April, Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health also went through a round of layoffs that cut nearly 400 staffers, most of whom were in “non-patient-facing” roles, according to the hospital. A month before that, Overlake Medical Center and Clinics in Bellevue laid off about 6% of its administrative staff — about 30 employees, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported.

MultiCare runs 12 hospitals in the state, including in Tacoma, Auburn, Olympia, Covington, Spokane, Puyallup and Yakima, in addition to clinics and other services. The health care system most recently acquired its Yakima location, formerly Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, in January, pledging to invest $100 million in new programs over the next several years and “help provide a sustainable future for Yakima’s only hospital.”

This year, the hospital system has also rolled out several new programs, including one for nurse assistant training and another involving robots that deliver lab specimens. In March, MultiCare also opened a new 40,000-square-foot medical pavilion in Puyallup for some of its Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital clinics.