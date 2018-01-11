The affected customers experienced one to two days of symptoms, which include vomiting and diarrhea, about 24 to 36 hours after eating at the restaurant, the health department reported.

More than 230 patrons of two El Toro restaurants in Pierce County may have contracted norovirus in a suspected outbreak, according to the county’s health department.

The outbreak of the virus, which is often the cause of mass illness on cruise ships, was reported at the restaurant chain’s locations in University Place and at the Tacoma location in Westgate, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

The health department first began receiving reports of possible food poisoning on Jan. 5 from customers in separate households who had eaten at the Tacoma restaurant between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. Earlier this week, the department learned of suspected cases at the University Place location from customers who had eaten there this past weekend.

“We have received reports of 232 ill customers at the Tacoma location 5716 North 26th Street and four at the one in University Place 3820 Bridgeport Way. We continue to receive more reports and interview more customers,” the health department wrote in on its website Wednesday.

Both restaurants were closed for at least one day for thorough cleaning and sanitation, the department said, but it’s not completely clear that the outbreaks are related.

The virus can be spread for 24 hours before symptoms appear.

If you ate at El Toro restaurant and became ill, contact the Health Department at food@tpchd.org, report online at www.tpchd.org/reportfoodborneillness, or call 253-798-4712.

The health department’s website has a number of tips for dealing with illness, including careful disposal of vomit and excrement, wiping down all hard surfaces with bleach and washing hands carefully, especially after cleaning, eating or using the restroom.