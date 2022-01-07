More than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state, a tragic milestone as the region battles yet another wave of infections and hospitalizations, health officials reported Friday.

The state Department of Health confirmed in its daily update of virus trends there have been 10,004 COVID deaths, along with 931,071 infections and 47,062 hospitalizations, since the start of the pandemic. The new total means the death rate is about 1.1% of those confirmed to have been infected in the state.

In King County, the state’s most populous, 2,197 people have died from the virus. The county’s COVID-19 data dashboard reports 13 new COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, but county health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said Friday afternoon the county is still waiting to see how death trends might be affected by the recent rise in infections from the coronavirus’s omicron variant. On average, King County is reporting about two COVID deaths per day.

COVID deaths have been down in the state for months, after hitting 66 deaths in one day during the recent summer wave of the delta variant. To date, the largest number of deaths recorded on one day in Washington was last winter when 69 people died on Dec. 7, 2020.

While deaths haven’t yet started to rise again on a statewide level, Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett, the state’s chief science officer, noted this week that deaths can sometimes follow case counts by more than a month — meaning another rise in deaths could be on its way as hospitalizations spike.

For more than a year, long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and adult family homes, accounted for half the state’s COVID deaths. Those deaths decreased significantly when vaccinations became widely available starting in early 2021. Now, about a third of Washington’s deaths are connected to a long-term care facility.

Unvaccinated people continue to be at highest risk of severe illness or death from COVID. As of this week, DOH reported death rates among unvaccinated people 65 and older are 15 times higher than those who are fully vaccinated. The department noted that it only shares data for deaths by vaccination status for Washingtonians 65 and older “due to the relatively small number of deaths in other age groups and associated instability in rates.”

In general, however, unvaccinated Washingtonians make up about 75% of all COVID deaths, while vaccinated Washingtonians make up about 19%. About 5% had been partially vaccinated.

The state passed 5,000 COVID deaths almost a year ago in March 2021, right after the country’s third vaccine — developed by Johnson & Johnson — was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. About six months later, the state hit 7,000 COVID deaths.

Seattle Times staff reporter Paige Cornwell contributed to this story.