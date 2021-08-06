LONDON (AP) — Further evidence emerged Friday to show that the latest outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K. has eased, with the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 falling across most parts of the country.

In its weekly survey of the levels of infection across the U.K., the Office for National Statistics said case rates appeared to be falling in England, Scotland and Wales, though not in Northern Ireland, with the declines most noticeable among younger age groups. In England, for example, the statistics agency found that one in 75 people in private households had COVID-19 in the week to July 31, down from one in 65 in the previous week.

Meanwhile, scientists advising the British government have estimated that the coronavirus reproduction number, a gauge of transmissibility, has fallen to between 0.8 and 1.1 compared with 1.1 to 1.4 last week. That means that on average every 10 people with coronavirus will infect between 8 and 11 others. The lower end of the scale would mean the epidemic is shrinking.

The falling rates of transmission in the U.K., which has seen 130,000 virus-related deaths, the world’s seventh-highest, have taken many scientists by surprise.

Despite fears among some that daily cases rates would hit 100,000 this summer as a result of the more contagious delta variant and the lifting of lockdown restrictions, infections have fallen to around 30,000 a day. That’s led to a fall in the number of people requiring hospitalization for COVID symptoms.

Many reasons have been cited for the seeming fall in infections, including ongoing caution among people despite the lifting of restrictions, the closure of schools for the summer and the ending of soccer’s European Championship, which had led many younger adults to mingle indoors.

And though the rollout of vaccines to younger age groups appears to have lost some steam, the U.K. rollout has been deemed a success. Figures Friday showed that nearly 74% of the adult population — those aged 18 and above — have been fully vaccinated. Earlier this week, the government accepted the advice of scientists to offer the Pfizer vaccine to 16 and 17-year-olds.

Scientists said the COVID backdrop in the U.K. remains fragile and could flare up again in the months to come after the reopening of schools and the weather turns colder, prompting more and more people to stay inside.

