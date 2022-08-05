King County on Saturday afternoon is hosting its first monkeypox vaccination clinic since the current outbreak began, in hopes of reaching those at highest risk of exposure as infections double nearly every week.

Because vaccine supply is currently so low, Public Health – Seattle & King County is warning community members it likely won’t be able to vaccinate everyone who wants a shot. The department hopes to hold similar pop-up clinics in the future as more doses trickle in.

The department is planning to provide 500 shots this weekend on a first-come, first-served basis to those who meet eligibility requirements at Seattle Central College on Capitol Hill.

The clinic’s eligibility criteria include people who have had sexual or close, intimate contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox and people at high risk of exposure, including men who have sex with men who have recently had multiple sexual/intimate close contact partners.

Gay and bisexual men, in addition to men or trans people who have sex with men, are also eligible for a vaccine this weekend if they have a history of early syphilis or gonorrhea in the past year, have used methamphetamine in the past month, have attended a bathhouse or engaged in group sex in the past three months, or have experienced homelessness and have had sex in the past three months, the county said.

The FDA-approved JYNNEOS vaccine can help prevent smallpox and monkeypox before a person has been exposed, as well as reduce symptoms if administered after infection. For people who have been exposed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the monkeypox vaccine be given within four days from the date of exposure for the best chance to prevent monkeypox and reduce severity of illness.

Vaccinations are currently not recommended for the general public who are not at high risk of recent exposure.

To date, King County has received about 4,720 vaccine doses and distributed about 96% of doses received. The department also expected additional doses from the state Department of Health to be delivered this week, but delays pushed the delivery to next week, the county said.

“This puts incredible strain on our ability to vaccinate the many people who are eligible and at high risk,” the department said on its website Friday afternoon. “For example, the Sexual Health Clinic quickly scaled up to be able to vaccinate people over the past few weeks. … Once the last doses have been administered, likely tomorrow morning, they won’t be able to provide monkeypox vaccination until we get additional doses.”

In Washington, at least 166 people have tested positive for monkeypox, including about 144 in King County, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said this week. This includes at least two people who were exposed outside Washington but tested positive here.

The clinic will be held from 12-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Seattle Central College (1701 Broadway, Seattle, 98122, Room BE 1110). More information is available at kingcounty.gov.