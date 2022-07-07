PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials in Oregon said Thursday they have confirmed six cases of monkeypox in the state.

The cases — all affecting men — include one in Multnomah County, three in Lane County and two in Washington County, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement. There have been no deaths.

Globally, nationally and in Oregon, cases were initially associated with travel but more recent cases do not have a history of travel, indicating transmission within the U.S. and Oregon, officials said. The same trend was seen in Washington state this week, which reported nine cases in King County .

One of the nine King County residents infected was hospitalized but has since been released, Public Health — Seattle & King County spokesperson Sharon Bogan said in an email.

Dr. Tim Menza, OHA senior health adviser for monkeypox response, said while anyone can be infected, the current global outbreak has largely affected men who have sex with men.

“Right now our priority should be empowering men who have sex with men and the larger LGBTQIA+ and queer community and their health care providers with information, testing, prevention and treatment strategies,” he said.

Advertising

Oregon’s supply of vaccines is limited but federal allocations to OHA have been arriving in recent days and are expected to increase. Menza said he hopes to expand vaccine availability to beyond just those who have been exposed to the virus.

Related What to know about monkeypox

In King County, health officials are expecting about 500 vaccine doses from the Washington state Department of Health, which is distributing shots. More information about the virus and its risk factors are available at Public Health — Seattle & King County’s news website.

Experts say anyone can be infected through close contact with a sick person, their clothing or bedsheets. Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions.

Most people recover within about two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, monkeypox can be fatal for up to 6% of cases and is thought to be more severe in children.