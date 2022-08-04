Monkeypox cases are doubling nearly every week in Washington, concerning state health officials as vaccine supply runs short and the U.S. declares a public health emergency over the outbreak.

In Washington, 166 people have tested positive for orthopoxvirus as of Thursday; all orthopoxvirus cases are likely monkeypox, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said during a news briefing Thursday. This includes one person who was exposed outside Washington but tested positive here.

About 144 of the cases were reported in King County, the state’s most populous. A majority of the people who tested positive in King County live in Central Seattle, the state Department of Health has said.

As of Thursday, the majority of cases were among men who had sexual or close intimate contact with other men, Shah said. Across the U.S., infections also have been concentrated among men who have sex with men, though that hasn’t been true in other outbreaks abroad. Health officials stress that anyone can contract monkeypox.

In King County, public health teams have received only about 6% of the vaccine supply needed to provide two-dose shots to those considered at high or elevated risk for the disease, Dr. Matthew Golden, director of Public Health — Seattle & King County’s HIV/STD Program and Sexual Health Clinic, said last week.

Currently, the health department has received about 4,720 vaccine doses to cover the 20,000 people considered at highest risk for monkeypox, and 20,000 more at an elevated risk. Ideally, Golden said, there would be 80,000 vaccine doses — two per person — to cover the 40,000 people in those groups.

Statewide, about 96% of vaccines allocated by the federal government have been ordered and distributed, the health department said.

The slim supply of monkeypox vaccine in King County and Washington state comes from a federal shortage of doses, local health officials have said. The delay is due in part to failure by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to ask early on that its bulk stocks be bottled for distribution, The New York Times reported this week.

By the time the federal government did place its orders, the vaccine’s Denmark-based manufacturer had already booked other clients and was unable to do the work for months, The Times reported.

Now, the federal government is distributing about 1.1 million doses, but most of the other 5.5 million doses it ordered are not scheduled to be delivered until next year.

The federal government’s decision to declare a public health emergency will free up federal funding and resources to fight the virus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.