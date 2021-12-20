Staffing shortages continue to sweep through health care facilities statewide and nationally — not only leading to severe worker burnout and stress, but also leaving in the lurch many Washington patients awaiting surgeries and other procedures.

For months, acute-care beds have been taken up by patients who don’t always need hospital supervision, but still require some type of longer term care. Teens and adults who need inpatient mental health treatment, for example, don’t require acute care, but places they could be transferred to are often understaffed, with few openings.

The backlog has forced hospitals to delay more and more elective — but still important — procedures for other patients, like hip-replacement surgeries, mental health check-ins, cancer screenings and other treatments and operations.

If you live in Washington state and one or more of your medical procedures has been delayed or canceled — or you’ve experienced long waits in the emergency room — in the last 22 months, we’d like to hear from you.

What kind of procedure do you need? How long was it pushed back? Has that affected other aspects of your physical and/or mental wellbeing? If so, how?

If you’re open to sharing your experiences, reach out to Seattle Times staff reporter Elise Takahama at etakahama@seattletimes.com or fill out the form below.