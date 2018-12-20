WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts doctor charged in the death of a woman who overdosed on opioids he prescribed has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
Dr. Richard Miron appeared in Middlesex Superior Court on Thursday and was allowed to remain free on his own recognizance. The state attorney general’s office says it’s the first time the state has charged a doctor with manslaughter for an opioid overdose death.
Prosecutors say 50-year-old Michelle Craib died in March 2016 at her Lowell home from acute intoxication due to the combined effects of several drugs Miron prescribed, including fentanyl and morphine.
Authorities say the Dracut doctor continued to prescribe large doses of opioids to Craib even though he knew she previously overdosed on opioids he prescribed.
Miron has suspended his practice in an agreement with state officials.