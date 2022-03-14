Rose Bigham has spent the entirety of the pandemic avoiding enclosed spaces and wearing masks whenever she leaves her Maltby home. She bought flu pandemic kits online in February 2020 and wears a mask even when she is alone in her car, because she wants to wash her hands before taking it off.

Her routine won’t change as Washington’s state’s mask restrictions do. She plans to wear a face mask in public areas that aren’t requiring coverings after the statewide indoor mask mandate officially ended Saturday.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced last month that the state’s COVID-19 mask requirements would lift in grocery stores, bars, gyms, child care facilities and other indoor establishments as COVID cases continue to fall from its omicron surge. But for myriad reasons — they are immunocompromised, or they work in a high-traffic area, or they live with someone who isn’t vaccinated — residents say they’ll continue to mask up.

“I just cannot run the risk of incurring potentially permanent deficits to add to the ones I already have,” said Bigham, who takes medication that suppresses her immune system. “It’s not worth the risk.”

Though federal, state and local health officials no longer recommend masks for the public indoors, they support masking for those who are at a greater risk of getting very sick from a COVID infection, are in contact with those at greater risk, or simply feel more comfortable continuing to wear a mask.

Advertising

Those at a higher risk of developing a severe infection include adults over 65, people with medical conditions — cancer, diabetes or asthma, among many others — and pregnant people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who aren’t vaccinated are also at a greater risk.

“This does not mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over, it does not mean COVID-19 is no longer a problem, and it remains very reasonable for individuals to make the choice to continue to mask in indoor settings based on their personal risk assessment and preferences,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County in a Friday briefing.

In easing restrictions, Inslee and health officials cited the declining COVID case and death counts, which continue to trend down significantly after the omicron surge earlier this year. Across Washington, cases have reached pre-omicron levels and the number of deaths has halved since the omicron peak. Meanwhile, about 10% of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients, compared with about 32% in January, according to state Department of Health data.

Officials also cited rates of COVID vaccinations, with about 73% of Washington’s residents ages 5 and up being fully vaccinated, according to DOH. In King County, the rate is nearly 85%, according to the county health department.

Bigham has faith in the vaccines’ efficacy — she was among the first in line when she became eligible and is looking for a fourth booster shot — but worries about the possibility of “long COVID” symptoms if she were to get the virus.

“I already have challenges day-to-day,” she said. “There’s no predicting who will be the unlucky person who ends up with fatigue or confusion or lack of smell.”

Advertising

She also worries about people who work in crowded spaces “who are going to be sharing air again,” sans masks. Matt Pachmayr, a bartender at a Fremont restaurant and a Queen Anne bar, has said for the past year he would continue masking if restrictions loosened.

One reason: he hasn’t had a cold in two years, and he used to get colds seasonally. He bought a 50-pack of N95 masks last month and has no plans to stop wearing them.

“I get why there are cultures who wear masks in public,” Pachmayr said. “It really does cut down on the illness.”

It’s unclear how many people will continue masking. In a Pew Research Center survey taken in January, 61% of U.S. adults said they wore a mask or face covering all or most of the time in stores and businesses over the previous month. There was a significant partisan divide: 79% of adults who identify as Democrats or lean Democrat said they wore masks all or most of the time, while 39% of Republicans or people who lean Republican said the same.

Face masks are required in health care and long-term care facilities, on public transit and in prisons and jails. Some people who wear them elsewhere may be “simply those who may just feel safer wearing a mask,” DOH spokesperson Katie Pope said in an email.

Advertising

Catherine Wyman, who lives in Maple Valley, compared wearing a mask to wearing a seat belt.

“It’s not that difficult, you just get used to it,” said Wyman, who previously taught at a high school and now teaches college classes remotely.

One of her students had parents who died of COVID, and some of her colleagues contracted COVID, including one who is on oxygen more than a year after they were infected. Her husband is considered high risk. Though she’s able to teach from home, she also worries about people who work in public-facing jobs

“I know people are anxious to get back to ‘normal,’ but I think about workers who don’t have a lot of options,” she said. “I don’t think it’s fair to the most vulnerable in society.”

With the mask mandate also lifting in schools, families are having to grapple with whether to send their children to class wearing masks or not. Kids ages 5 and younger aren’t eligible for the COVID vaccine. Jared Mitts said his 9-year-old will continue wearing a mask until at least the end of the school year, even though it won’t be required. His 4-year-old son goes to an outdoor preschool but wears a mask there, too.

“I wear it because you could still get it, even when you’re outside,” said Mitts, who lives in Lynnwood. “The odds are lower, but it’s still a possibility. I have made it two years without getting (COVID). I want to try to make it until my son has some protection at least.”

Seattle resident Whitney Reardon plans to keep wearing masks in large indoor gatherings, and will mask up everywhere when she travels soon to Idaho for a music festival. For her dozen cloth masks she no longer uses, she has a plan for this summer.

“We’ll burn them symbolically,” she said. “But we’ll hold on to a couple, just in case.”