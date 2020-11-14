Since the first case was reported late last month, 94 people associated with a long-term care facility in Stanwood have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Snohomish Health District.

The number of cases at Josephine Caring Community nearly tripled in the last three days, the district reported. This is the second large outbreak connected to the facility, located about 50 miles north of Seattle.

“As we learned early on in this pandemic, COVID-19 infections can spread incredibly fast in congregate living environments like these,” Dr. Chris Spitters, the county’s health officer, said in a statement. “This is why we have taken such drastic measures in Snohomish County and statewide to protect these vulnerable populations.”

Of the 94 infections, 53 are among residents and 41 are staff members.

Heather Thomas, spokesperson for the health district, said in an email Saturday that at least “a few” of the infected people have been hospitalized. She was unsure whether any have died.

The first case was reported Oct. 26.

Health district staff are supporting the facility’s staff as they investigate and work to bring the outbreak under control, the statement says.

At the start of the pandemic, Josephine had 136 residents in its nursing home, 60 in its assisted living units, and a staff of 300, Josephine CEO Terry Robertson said in late March.

The facility reported a handful of positive cases in March, which grew to at least 34 cases, including six deaths, as of April 17.

“I implore everyone to double-down their efforts so we can prevent more scenarios like this from happening,” Spitters said.