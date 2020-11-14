Since the first case was reported late last month, 94 people associated with a long-term care facility in Stanwood have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Snohomish Health District.

The number of cases at Josephine Caring Community nearly tripled in the last three days, the district reported.

“As we learned early on in this pandemic, COVID-19 infections can spread incredibly fast in congregate living environments like these,” Dr. Chris Spitters, the county’s health officer, said in a statement. “This is why we have taken such drastic measures in Snohomish County and statewide to protect these vulnerable populations.”

Of the 94 infections, 53 are among residents and 41 are staff members.

Heather Thomas, spokesperson for the health district, said in an email Saturday that at least “a few” of the infected people have been hospitalized. She was unsure whether any have died.

The first case was reported Oct. 26.

Health district staff are supporting the facility’s staff as they investigate and work to bring the outbreak under control, the statement says.

The (Everett) Herald reports that this is the second outbreak to hit the Stanwood facility, which went into lockdown in March after a handful of cases were discovered. By mid-April, 33 cases and at least six deaths were linked to the facility.

“I implore everyone to double-down their efforts so we can prevent more scenarios like this from happening,” Spitters said.