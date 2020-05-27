NEW YORK (AP) — Long Island became the latest region of New York to begin easing restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus Wednesday as it entered the first phase of the state’s four-step reopening process.

The sprawling suburbs of Nassau and Suffolk counties, where at least 4,000 people have been killed by the virus, were given approval by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday to begin reopening parts of their economy after nonessential businesses were shuttered for two months.

Construction, manufacturing, agriculture and retail with curbside pickup will be permitted in the first phase of reopening. Several popular beaches on Long Island opened last weekend with new rules for reduced capacity and social distancing.

The easing of some restrictions on Long Island leaves New York City as the only part of the state that has yet to begin the reopening process. Under guidelines set by Cuomo, reopening is tied to metrics including hospital capacity and trends in fatality rates.

New infections have slowed throughout the state but have not stopped. More than 1,000 New Yorkers tested positive Monday.

Cuomo planned to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to discuss coronavirus response efforts and to push for infrastructure investments.