Restaurants can begin to offer in-house dining in Washington’s three largest counties, as the state Health Department approved applications from King, Pierce and Snohomish counties on Friday to move to new phases of reopening the economy.

In total, the state approved applications from 14 counties to progress to various stages of reopening.

The changes go into effect immediately.

King County can move to a “modified Phase 1,” in which restaurants can offer indoor dining at 25% of capacity and outdoor dining at 50% capacity. In-store retail can operate at 15% capacity; barbers, salons and tattoo studios at 25% capacity and professional services like accountants and attorneys can return to their offices at 25% capacity. Fitness studios can reopen, but if operating indoors can only offer one-on-one services.

It also allows outdoor gatherings of five people or fewer, but that guideline has been essentially ignored in recent days, with public health officials offering their support of the mass protests that have brought thousands of people together.

Pierce and Snohomish counties, as well as Clark, Okanogan, Skagit and Whatcom counties can move to Phase 2 of reopening, which allows restaurants to offer indoor dining at half capacity.

Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Wahkiakum counties were approved to move to Phase 3, which allows restaurants to operate at 75% capacity, movie theaters to reopen at half capacity and lets libraries and museums reopen.

In total, 34 of Washington’s 39 counties have now been approved for some level of reopening.

To progress in reopening, counties must have declining infection levels, adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, space in hospitals, ample testing capacity and a contact tracing system in place to try to contain the virus.

King County, according to its reopening application, is just under the threshold set by the state for new infections. The county reported 24 new infections per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, barely below the figure set by the state of 25. The county is still not testing enough people, according to the state’s criteria, to move to a full Phase 2.

“The success of this guidance depends on business owners and community members embracing public health best practices, and understanding that one size doesn’t fit all,” County Executive Dow Constantine said in a prepared statement. “By opening our economy carefully and deliberately, we make sure to stay healthy and continue down the path to full recovery.”

Public Health — Seattle & King County said they would monitor the county’s infection stats until June 14, and if they remain stable, will then apply to move to Phase 2.

Retail stores in counties moving to Phase 2 can also reopen, at 30% capacity. Counties generally must remain at each phase of reopening for at least three weeks, without seeing spikes in infections, before proceeding to the next phase.

“While we are eager to see some of the restrictions lifted, I urge our community to continue with the practices that protect themselves, their families and our community,” Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier said in a statement.