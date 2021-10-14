Large indoor and outdoor events in Washington will soon start requiring all attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday afternoon.

The order will apply to all indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees and all outdoor events with more than 10,000 attendees, including conventions, concerts, sporting events, fairs and theme parks, Inslee said during a news conference in Olympia.

The requirement, which applies to everyone 12 and older, will go into effect Nov. 15.

Attendees who are unvaccinated or don’t have proof of immunization must provide event organizers with a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 72 hours, Inslee said.

Religious services or events held on K-12 school campuses aren’t included in the order

“This is yet another step in an ongoing battle with this disease,” Inslee said. “We believe it will be an important one.”

A similar mandate will go into effect in King County on Oct. 25, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in most indoor spaces and at outdoor events with 500 people or more, including at restaurants and bars with indoor seating, sporting events, museums, gyms and concerts.

Thursday’s announcement comes less than a week before the governor’s vaccination Monday deadline for most state government, health care and school employees.

The state is seeing hopeful trends of decreasing infection and hospitalization rates across all age groups. Washington’s seven-day case rate was 234 infections per 100,000 people at the beginning of October, down from a peak in early September of over 300 infections per 100,000 people.

Infection rates, however, still remain higher in Central and Eastern Washington. Ferry, Grant, Klickitat and Garfield counties, which have the highest seven-day rates in the state, continue to report more than 300 infections per 100,000 people.

Statewide, hospitalizations have been decreasing for the past several weeks. At the beginning of October, epidemiologists recorded a seven-day rate of 11 hospitalizations per 100,000 people — close to where the state was at the peak of last winter’s surge — DOH data shows.

Still, health officials are urging the public not to ease up on mitigation efforts, especially as the holiday season, often filled with large celebrations and indoor gatherings, approaches.

“Disease trends are absolutely showing improvement, but because they remain high it’s important for us to continue to stay vigilant with the work we’re doing,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said at the briefing..

