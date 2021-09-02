Masks will soon be required at all outdoor events in King County with 500 or more people, regardless of vaccination status, the county’s top health official announced Thursday.

The new requirement comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge throughout the region, driven by the contagious delta variant, King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a statement. The order, which applies to everyone age 5 and up, will go into effect next Tuesday.

“We will continue to adapt our response measures to the reality of the evolving COVID-19 outbreak,” Duchin said in the statement. “The Delta variant is more contagious through the air, causes more severe illness in adults, and we have a high level of community transmission in King County and Washington state.”

He added that while outdoor events are much safer than indoor ones, risks still exist when large groups of people are in “close, prolonged contact.”

“Layering multiple prevention strategies, including wearing a well-made and snug-fitting face mask when in crowed outdoor locations, is a necessary precaution at this time to limit COVID-19 spread and preventable cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” Duchin said.

The order also mandates face coverings for residents 5 and older in indoor settings, including grocery stores, malls, gyms and community centers — a requirement that aligns with a statewide mandate that went into place at the end of August.

Advertising

Masks are also strongly recommended at smaller outdoor events, especially those where people cannot remain at least 6 feet apart from non-household members, according to the order.

“King County is committed to putting people first, and today’s order fully recognizes the risk to communities and our healthcare system if we don’t take action now to further prevent the spread of COVID-19,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in the Thursday statement.

The county noted that while its vaccination rates are high, about 750,000 residents remain unvaccinated, including children younger than 12 who can’t yet receive shots. About 320,000 eligible residents remain unvaccinated, which has contributed to the “heavy toll” on local hospitals and health care systems, the county said.

“Every day, large numbers of hospitals are reaching out to the Washington Medical Coordination Center,” Dr. Steve Mitchell, director of emergency services at Harborview Medical Center, said in the statement. “In the past few days, nearly 60% of the calls have been COVID-related. Capacity and staffing issues in hospitals are widespread and consistent across the state.”

The most significant impacts in Western Washington are currently in South King, Thurston and Pierce counties, Mitchell added.