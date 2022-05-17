Citing low demand and the widespread availability of both PCR and at-home tests, Public Health – Seattle & King County will close its Tukwila, Federal Way and Auburn COVID-19 testing sites.

With waning federal funding two years into the pandemic, the agency said it is planning to transition away from emergency response and toward long-term prevention by working with community partners to add more COVID-related services and precautions — like improving air ventilation — into their operations.

In recent weeks, the number of King County residents taking PCR tests has decreased. During the omicron wave between mid-January and early February, King County was reporting a seven-day average of 10,000 and 16,000 tests a day. That number has now dropped to between 2,600 and 6,000 tests.

The Federal Way and Tukwila sites will have their last day of operations on Friday, May 27, and the Auburn site will close after Wednesday, June 1. At its height, PHSKC operated seven drive-thru testing sites and one walk-up site. After these three closures, the site in Renton will be the only county-operated testing location.

The public health department said it is working with health care partners to expand long-term testing operations in South King County, which may include reopening existing test sites or opening new locations.

“We look forward to announcing more information in the coming weeks,” the agency said in a news release.

Where to get tested

A list of testing sites in King County are available at st.news/kingcountytesting.

Public Health – Seattle & King County is still operating a drive-thru site with Health Point six days a week in Renton at 805 S.W. 10th St.

In Seattle, UW Medicine has sites available throughout the city here: uwmedicine.org/coronavirus/testing. Additional sites are also available through The Polyclinic and Curative.

How to order free rapid tests

Rapid tests are also still available through the federal government and can be ordered through covidtests.gov. Rapid tests can also be ordered monthly through the Washington Department of Health at sayyescovidhometest.org.