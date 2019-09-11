A King County teenager is the first person in Washington state to be diagnosed with a severe lung disease associated with e-cigarettes, Public Health — Seattle & King County reported Wednesday.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration plans to ban non-tobacco-flavored vaping products as concerns intensify about their health risks and growing use among teenagers.

Nationally, there have been reports of at least six deaths and more than 400 cases of severe lung illnesses believed to be linked to the vaping products that feature sweet and fruity flavors as well as conventional tobacco flavors. The outbreak’s cause is unknown.

The King County teen was hospitalized for five days in August for fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the health agency, and is now recovering. He reported using e-cigarette products for three years.

The teenager reported vaping nicotine with propylene glycol and saffron, according to Public Health. The agency said its investigation is continuing, and officials are trying to learn the type of vaping device used, where the products were obtained or if other substances were used.

“E-cigarettes and vaping are not safe. Everyone should be aware of the risk for severe lung disease and avoid using e-cigarettes and vaping at this time until the cause of this outbreak is known,” Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County, said in a statement. “Youth, young adults and pregnant women should never use e-cigarettes or vape.”

“Although e-cigarettes are not approved as a cigarette smoking cessation method, we are aware that some people use them in this way,” Duchin added. “People who want to quit or reduce cigarette smoking should consult with their health care provider for effective treatment options.”

Serious lung illness also been confirmed in people who use a variety of vape devices and products, including THC- and CBD-containing products.

Public Health makes these recommendations: