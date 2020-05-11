King County is directing people to wear cloth face coverings in certain settings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus as more businesses and activities resume, officials said Monday.

The new directive by Jeff Duchin, the county’s public health officer, says people should wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, such as supermarkets, and in outdoor public spaces, such as farmer’s markets, where social distancing guidelines are difficult to follow.

County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan joined Duchin for a virtual news conference Monday to publicize the policy, which is set to take effect on May 18. There won’t be a penalty for people who don’t wear face coverings and law enforcement will not be involved with the directive, they said. The policy won’t apply to deaf and hard-of-hearing people who rely on face and mouth movements to communicate.

“We are strongly encouraging King County residents to wear masks” in crowded public spaces, Duchin said when asked whether the directive amounts to a requirement.

Many people in King County already are wearing cloth face coverings while out and about. The Washington State Department of Health in early April recommended that people wear cloth coverings while in public and unable to stay six feet away from other people. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had issued a similar recommendation, encouraging people to wear cloth coverings in settings such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

King County Metro last month began strongly urging transit riders to wear face coverings, and some stores, such as those in the Costco chain, have in recent weeks been requiring most shoppers to wear face coverings.

Advertising

Some jurisdictions outside Washington have been quicker to adopt such policies. For example, six counties in California’s Bay Area, including San Francisco, have since mid-April required adults to wear face coverings when shopping, riding transit, seeking health care and working in essential jobs that involve interactions with members of the public. In Connecticut, residents were ordered last month to use face coverings while in public and unable to follow social distancing guidelines.

According to the CDC, cloth face coverings should cover the mouth and nose and should be secured around the face. They should be washed after each use, at least daily, according to the health department.

In the Seattle area, tensions have flared in some cases between people wearing masks and people not wearing them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.