Four new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, were confirmed in King County today. Two of those have died. One previously reported coronavirus patient in King County also has died.

This brings the totals in King County to 14 cases of COVID-19, including five deaths, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County.

In addition, a patient from Snohomish County has died, bringing the total deaths in the state to six.

“We expect the number of cases to increase in the coming days and weeks,” said Jeff Duchin, health officer for the public health agency, who stressed that most cases will be mild. “We are taking this situation extremely seriously.”

King County is purchasing a motel to house patients in isolation and setting up modular units to do the same, County Executive Dow Constantine said in a news conference Monday.

People should have essentials in the house similar to what one might keep around in case of an earthquake, said state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy.

“We now know that the virus is actively spreading in communities here in Washington,” Lofy said.

Public Health Director Patty Hayes asked the public to stop buying up masks and leave them for health-care workers on the front line of the crisis.

This breaking story will be updated.

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.