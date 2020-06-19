King County took another step Friday morning in easing restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman on Friday morning approved King County’s application, submitted Monday evening, to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase Safe Start reopening plan. It is the last county in Western Washington to do so.

Phase 2 allows restaurants and taverns to open at half capacity with limited table sizes; hair and nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and pet groomers to fully reopen; and retail stores to allow in-store purchases at 30% capacity. Domestic service providers such as house cleaners and nannies can return to work, with restrictions, as can manufacturers, construction workers and real estate agents. Phase 2 also allows additional outdoor recreation and one gathering per week with no more than five people outside of a single household.

There is always risk when moving from one phase to another, Dr. Jeff Duchin, Public Health – Seattle & King County’s public health officer, said Monday afternoon ahead of the county health board’s unanimous vote to apply for Phase 2.

Duchin cautioned that people should continue to stay at least 6 feet apart, wash their hands and wear masks.

Inslee’s stay-home order began March 23 and is now being relaxed — gradually, piecemeal — across the state. Three of Washington’s 39 counties remain in the first phase, two are in a modified Phase 1 (as King County was before Friday morning), 19 are in Phase 2 and 15 are in Phase 3.

Counties are allowed to progress to the next phase if they have declining infection levels, adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, space in hospitals, ample testing capacity and a contact tracing system to notify close contacts of infected people.

Contact tracing, a crucial factor in tracking the spread of the virus, was abandoned by King County in March but recently restarted, with the state assisting King and six other counties in ramping up contact tracing efforts. On its application to move to a modified Phase 1 in early June, King County was meeting its contact tracing goals, something that isn’t happening across the state.

King County is reporting 24.8 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, just under the threshold of 25 set by the state for moving to the second phase. That limit was initially 10 cases per 100,000 people, but the rule was loosened at the beginning of the month.

Also Friday morning, Wiesman approved Island, Lewis and Mason counties moving to Phase 3.

Benton and Franklin counties have applied for Phase 2, but their applications are on hold because of the rising number of cases in those counties.