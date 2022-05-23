King County is investigating the first presumptive case of monkeypox in Washington state, public health officials said Monday.

Public Health – Seattle & King County received reports of the virus infection in a King County man Sunday, the department confirmed. He had recently traveled to a country where other monkeypox cases had been identified, county health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said, though he declined to give further information about the patient during a Monday news conference.

There is no suspected outbreak and officials currently don’t believe there has been a high-risk exposure, according to Duchin, who said less than a dozen people who had close contact with the man have been identified.

Local health officials alerted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies, and will continue to monitor for additional cases or potential exposure, he said.

Monkeypox, which has been identified in Europe and the United States, is a rare disease that can enter the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or mucous membranes, including the eyes, nose and mouth, according to the CDC.

Though person-to-person transmission has been extremely rare in past outbreaks, it concerningly appears to be common in the current international outbreak, according to Duchin.

Monkeypox cases reported so far have been mild or moderate, and there have been no deaths linked to the disease, he said, adding that the public shouldn’t be concerned at this time. He advised people and health practitioners to monitor for symptoms and unexplained rashes.

Washington epidemiologists recently said there are “no red flags” regarding danger to the public, according to a statement from the state Department of Health last week.

Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa, but as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the U.S., and another 50 suspected ones, according to The Associated Press. On Sunday, one presumptive case of monkeypox also was being investigated in Broward County in South Florida, which state health officials said appeared to be related to international travel.

Although the disease belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, its symptoms are milder. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease, occasionally, is deadly.

Speaking in Tokyo on Sunday, President Joe Biden said the monkeypox threat, though concerning, doesn’t rise to the level of COVID-19.

Duchin called it an “unfortunate coincidence” that the outbreak is happening in the midst of COVID.

“I can’t predict how this is going to play out,” he said Monday. “We may see a significant number of additional cases, but I don’t think it’s going to be another global pandemic, or anything like we’re seeing with COVID-19.”

This is a breaking post and will be updated.