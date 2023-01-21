If you live in King County and recently received a letter from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking questions about your personal health, don’t be alarmed.

Inside the letter is a request for a favor, asking you to participate in a nationwide survey that collects critical health data for future policies and programs. Each year, just 5,000 people in the U.S. are included — and local public health leaders are encouraging you to be one of them.

King County was selected as one of 15 U.S. counties this year to take part in the CDC’s annual National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, one of the country’s most comprehensive reviews of American adults’ and children’s physical and nutritional health. Data will be used to track prevalence of major diseases, varying nutritional statuses and national standards for height, weight and blood pressure, as well as shape epidemiological studies and public health policy, according to the survey.

All information collected in the survey is confidential, and participants will receive a stipend for the interview and evaluation.

“I’m so pleased that our community was selected to participate in this year’s study,” Dr. Faisal Khan, King County’s director of public health, said in a statement last month. “I would encourage anyone who has the opportunity to participate to do so.”

The health and nutrition survey has existed since 1960 and collected health information from about 5,000 people in 15 counties every year since 1999. Because the study can’t visit every household, the CDC randomly selects participants based on U.S. census data, promising that each participant represents up to 65,000 people who share similar demographic backgrounds.

Victor Barajas, a survey study manager who’s leading data collection in King County, said there are a couple steps to expect if you receive a letter from his team.

First, the letter will tell you about the survey and ask you to fill out a brief online questionnaire about you and others in your household. If you or anyone in your household expresses interest in participating, a survey representative will call or visit your home for a 30- to 45-minute follow-up health interview.

During the interview, a survey staffer will explain the value of the data and ask questions about your health, diet and nutrition, like: “Where do you buy groceries?” “How often do you exercise?” and “How much sleep do you get?”

In the third and final part of the survey, you’ll receive a comprehensive physical health evaluation in one of the survey’s mobile exam centers, stationed in Bellevue, Barajas said.

“This is where we get the full picture of your health and nutrition characteristics,” he said. “The level of exam you’re going to receive is something people don’t normally receive from medical providers.”

The survey’s medical staffers will spend two hours or so testing for things like environmental chemical exposures, taking blood samples and giving a dental screening.

Those who participate in both the interview and physical evaluation will receive $150 Barajas said. Transportation costs also will be covered.

No direct medical care will be provided during the exam, though staffers will share a report on the patient’s physical well-being afterward and talk through any potential next steps for care.

Barajas said survey teams have faced increasing skepticism in health care surveillance in recent years.

“There’s definitely more distrust and hesitation, unfortunately, because of things that have been happening,” Barajas said, referring to the many CDC missteps during the pandemic and growing feelings of suspicion about the nation’s health care systems. “We’re a CDC-sponsored project, a government-sponsored project, and even though [the survey’s] reputation is intact, we have noticed more hesitation in even people opening their doors.”

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s the world we live in now,” he added.

Barajas said the CDC takes “great care” in keeping participants’ health data safe.

“We’ve been doing this for 60 years, and have been fortunate to not have any breaches of confidentiality in the existence of this project,” he said.

And he pointed to the significant ways the survey has helped improve the country’s overall health trends. Data showing elevated lead levels in blood, for example, was instrumental in developing policies to eliminate lead from gasoline and food and soft drink cans, Barajas said. Growth charts for children were created based on survey data, giving pediatricians better evaluation tools and reference standards. Weight and obesity data has led to a burst in new programs focusing on diet and exercise.

“Just give us a chance,” Barajas said. “It’s important, it’s useful and it’s necessary. We believe in public health and believe these results will impact us in a lot of different ways.”