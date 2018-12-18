The risk to patients is low, and officials do not yet know of any infections caused by the clinic's practices.

Public-health officials in King County are advising patients of a Burien dental clinic to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV after the facility was shut down for not properly cleaning its instruments.

The George M. Davis Dental Clinic, which has been operating since 1982, was shut down following an inspection on Aug. 2. Inspectors, who were responding to a complaint, found infection-control problems, including cleaning, disinfection, sterilization and storage of instruments, according to a statement from Public Health — Seattle & King County.

The risk to patients is low, and officials do not yet know of any infections caused by the clinic’s practices, according to the statement. But the agency is suggesting patients get tested as a precaution, especially those who had procedures such as extractions or that required shots in the mouth.

The findings prompted the state’s regulator for dentists, the Dental Quality Assurance Commission, to suspend Davis’ license, according to the statement.

Symptoms of hepatitis include abdominal pain, vomiting, jaundice and fatigue that persists for weeks or months, the statement said. Symptoms of HIV can include fever, swollen lymph nodes and flu-like illnesses, although some symptoms do not appear right away.

Public Health has not been able to obtain a patient list for the clinic.

Former patients who do not have access to a health-care provider for testing can contact Public Health at 206-296-4949.