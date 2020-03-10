King County public health officials confirmed Tuesday that residents or employees at 10 nursing homes and other residential or care communities in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facilities with coronavirus cases include Life Care Center of Kirkland, Issaquah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Emerald Heights, Aegis Living at Marymoor, Redmond Care & Rehabilitation Center, Ida Culver House Ravenna, Boulevard Park Place Active Retirement Community, Madison House Independent & Assisted Living Community, The Gardens at Juanita Bay (Kirkland) and Columbia Lutheran Home.

In addition, Public Health — Seattle & King County reported 74 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total for King County to 190.

Two new deaths were confirmed in the county, marking a total of 22. Of those, 19 have been associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.

“We’re going to see increasing cases for the foreseeable future. It will not be unusual for us to see a doubling of cases on a weekly basis, if not even more frequently,” said Patty Hayes, director of Public Health — Seattle & King County. “I’m assuming that we have it occurring low-level throughout the county.”

Hayes stressed that 80% of people who have the virus will experience only mild symptoms.

