King County’s top public health official is recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks again in public indoor settings.

The guidance on Friday comes as the county is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations related to the disease, driven by the emergence of the delta variant as the dominant variant of concern.

Another factor driving up cases and leading to the indoor masking recommendation is the changing habits of people who stopped masking when a public indoor masking mandate was lifted on June 29, and people started gathering indoors and resumed traveling, said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health – Seattle & King County.

People are now doing more activities while taking fewer precautions, he said during a Friday press briefing.

“For this reason, universal masking in public indoor spaces provides a more reliable way to ensure everyone is safe as we monitor the increasing disease trends,” he said.

The county’s seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents has increased to 41 from 19 on June 29, according to Duchin. There has been 141 new cases reported daily in the past week. This follows nearly two months of decreasing case counts and hospitalizations, which have bumped up from 1 per 100,000 residents on July 7 to 2 per 100,000 as of July 17.