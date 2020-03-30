King County has extended this spring’s property-tax deadline for individual taxpayers, because of coronavirus-related concerns.

The due date for property taxes from the first half of 2020 is April 30. But residential and commercial taxpayers who pay the taxes themselves, rather than through mortgage leaders, now will have until June 1, King County Executive Dow Constantine said Monday, issuing an emergency order.

The county won’t charge interest for individual taxpayers who pay by June 1, Constantine said in a news release.

Banks and other financial institutions that pay property taxes on behalf of their lending customers will still need to meet the April 30 deadline. About 55% of King County homeowners pay through lenders, Cameron Satterfield, a spokesman with King County’s Department of Executive Services, said in an email Monday.

“Homeowners who pay their property taxes through their mortgage lenders will have already done so via monthly payments to their escrow accounts,” Satterfield said. “King County is not extending the deadline for mortgage service providers since they have already collected these funds.”

Constantine and other King County officials earlier this month asked Gov. Jay Inslee to push back the April 30 property-tax deadline for taxpayers in hardship situations. Later, research revealed that Constantine had the emergency authority to grant an extension on his own, Satterfield said.

“Many homeowners are facing extraordinary financial challenges during this public health emergency,” Constantine said in his release. “My order provides short-term relief.”

Snohomish County and Pierce County have taken similar steps, he said. Constantine is encouraging King County residents who can afford to pay by April 30 to do so. The June 1 deadline won’t be extended again because many government entities rely on property-tax revenue from the first half of the year to make June debt-service payments, he said.

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.

Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.