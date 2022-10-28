Public Health – Seattle & King County has expanded its monkeypox vaccine eligibility to include more people who may be at risk.

While the vaccine is not open to the general public, the following individuals are recommended to get the vaccine:

People who have had close or skin-to-skin contact with someone with monkeypox.

Men and transgender people who have sex with men or who have sex with transgender people.

People of any gender or sexual orientation who engage in commercial or transactional sex, which can include people who have sex in exchange for shelter or food.

According to Public Health – Seattle & King County spokesperson Sharon Bogan, the early stages of the vaccine distribution focused on people who were close contacts of someone with a known case of monkeypox. Prior criteria also specified people who have multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last three months, she said.

“We moved from criteria that was for people who are very likely to be exposed, to more broad protection among people who may be at risk,” she said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two doses of the monkeypox vaccine, administered 28 days apart. People may not be as well protected if they only get one dose.

As of Monday, Washington state has recorded 620 monkeypox infections and 18 hospitalizations. No one has died from the virus in the state.

Viral infection levels continue on a downward trend in Washington as vaccines make their way into the community, bringing the state into a “cautiously optimistic” place as public health teams continue to work on COVID-19 and monkeypox education and prevention this fall.

For information on where to receive the vaccine if you are eligible, visit: kingcounty.gov/depts/health/monkeypox/vaccine.aspx