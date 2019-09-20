King County confirmed a second case of severe lung disease associated with vaping, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County.

The patient, a woman in her 30s who is recovering, was admitted to a King County hospital in mid-September with shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, the public health agency said Friday in an online post.

The woman, who has since been released from the hospital, reported that she had been vaping THC products purchased from legal pot shops as well as nicotine-containing products without THC. The investigation into the specific vaping devices and products used is ongoing, the agency said.

Public Health is also working to gather any additional information and samples of substances that may have contributed to the woman falling ill.

“This recent case confirms that the risk for lung injury from vaping and e-cigarette use is ongoing in King County,” Jeff Duchin, health officer for the regional public-health agency, said in the statement. “The specific devices and or substances that are responsible for the lung injury remain unknown and therefore our guidance has not changed: E-cigarettes and vaping are not safe and people should avoid using e-cigarettes and vaping until the cause of this outbreak is known.”

Do not use e-cigarettes or vape products, the agency says, but if you do, promptly seek medical attention if you experience symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fever, nausea or fatigue.

Public Health investigators confirmed this case after a health-care provider reported the suspected incident. Officials advised medical providers to contact the public health office to report cases of unexplained lung disease in people who have used e-cigarettes or vaped in the past 90 days.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that, as of Sept. 18, there have been 530 confirmed or probable cases across the country and seven confirmed deaths. A Washington Post article this week reported that the enforcement arm of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has launched a criminal probe into the cause of the lung injury.